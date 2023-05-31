IBMA announces Bluegrass Ramble artists for ’23 World of Bluegrass

The International Bluegrass Music Association has today announced the artists who will be invited to showcase during the 2023 World of Bluegrass convention, as part of the annual Bluegrass Ramble in Raleigh, NC. Each act selected will have the opportunity to perform live twice during the convention, September 26-28, typically once at the Raleigh Convention Center for the assembled attendees, and once at a downtown Raleigh venue in cooperation with World of Bluegrass.

Bluegrass Ramble artists are chosen through an application process, overseen by the IBMA Showcase Selection Committee, seated for this very reason. Showcase acts receive complimentary registration for the conference, plus an exhibit hall booth, and priority appointments for the annual Gig Fair where festival and concert managers meet one on one with bands during the convention.

It is quite common for bands who appear as part of the Bluegrass Ramble to come away from IBMA week new management, representation, and even record contracts, based on their performances in Raleigh.

Selected to participate for 2023 are:

These acts range from full bands to duos, trios, and individual artists, who play bluegrass, old time, and Americana styles of music. Basically all the musical genres that fly under the bluegrass banner these days. They come from all over the US, and include a couple from overseas as well.

Congratulations all! See you in September.