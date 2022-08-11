IBMA announces awards show hosts, Bluegrass Live! performers

The International Bluegrass Music Association has made a number of announcements this week about their 2022 World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC, including the big IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, and the weekend Bluegrass Live! festival and StreetFest, September 27 through October 1.

First up, they revealed today that hosting the awards show on September 29 will be bluegrass legends Ronnie Bowman and Dan Tyminski. The two have regularly sung together since joining up as members of Lonesome River Band in the early 1990s, on through to many of their professional endeavors since. Good friends personally as well as professionally, they are sure to keep the show moving with plenty of wry quips as they go along.

In addition to the presentation of awards, decided by their peers in the industry, the IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards feature performances by top acts in the music, typically including all nominees for Entertainer of the Year, plus the official induction of this year’s new Bluegrass Hall of Fame members, Norman Blake, Paul “Moon” Mullins, and Peter Rowan.

IBMA Executive Director Pat Morris says that a lot is planned for the show next month.

“We are pleased to announce a fantastic show with legendary co-hosts for our live IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards on September 29. Dan and Ronnie will do a terrific job in hosting the biggest night of the year in bluegrass music. Stay tuned for further news soon on the performances and tributes for this year’s show. We look forward to all of the performances and special Hall of Fame inductions.”

Also released this week is the schedule for both the Bluegrass Live! music festival at the Red Hat Amphitheater, adjacent to the Raleigh Convention Center where the WOB activities take place, and the free street festival occurring on Fayetteville Street, which is closed off for the weekend to allow for pedestrian traffic and multiple music stages.

Here is the schedule for the Main Stage performances at the Red Hat Amphitheater:

Friday, September 30

5:00 p.m. Twisted Pine

6:00 p.m. Balsam Range

7:05 p.m. Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band

8:10 p.m. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

9:30 p.m. The Jerry Douglas Band

Saturday, October 1

5:00 p.m. Della Mae

6:00 p.m. Dan Tyminski

7:05 p.m. Dom Flemons & Shultz’s Dream, featuring: Brian Farrow, Dante Pope, Richard Brown and Tray Wellington

and Tray Wellington 8:10 p.m. Sierra Hull

9:30 p.m. Infamous Stringdusters

Tickets are available for the permanent seats at the Red Hat starting at $50/day, and the grassy area behind the seats is offered at no charge, as space is available. No seating is provided in the grass.

The various StreetFest stages along Fayetteville Street offer a variety of live bluegrass, old time, and Americana music. There are five in total, with one set aside for highlighting teen and colle aged bands, and another two tents dedicated to open jamming with professional players. Most run from noon until 10:00 p.m. Food, drink, and craft vendors are also stationed along the festival route.

Here’s the schedule for Friday, September 30:

Come Hear NC Stage (located on the flat parking lot in front of the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts)

Buffalo Commons

Jim Lauderdale

Dewey & Leslie Brown and the Carolina Gentlemen

Sister Sadie

California Bluegrass Reunion: Darrol Anger, Chad Manning, Jim Nunally, Bill Evans, John Reischman, Sharon Gilchrist

John Reischman, Sharon Gilchrist Tray Wellington Band

Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Della Mae

Davie Street Stage (located near the intersection of Davie and Fayetteville streets)

California Bluegrass Reunion: Darrol Anger, Chad Manning, Jim Nunally, Bill Evans, John Reischman, Sharon Gilchrist

John Reischman, Sharon Gilchrist Steve Smith & Tim May

Stillhouse Junkies

Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band

Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive

Sister Sadie

Gangstagrass

Martin Street Stage (located on Martin Street between Fayetteville and Wilmington streets)

JAM curated bands

Twisted Pine

Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road

Slocan Ramblers

Capitol Stage (located on Fayetteville Street between Martin & Hargett streets)

Dedicated Men of Zion

Mountain Highway

Lorraine Jordan

Caleb Serrano

Alan Bibey & Grasstowne

Dedicated Men of Zion

City Plaza Youth Stage (located on Fayetteville Street across from the Marriott)

Kids on Bluegrass

Fair Black Rose

BJUgrass (Bob Jones University)

UNC Asheville Bluegrass Band

ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band

Denison University Bluegrass Ensemble

KSBTM Bluegrass Band (Hazard Community & Technical College)

Tigertown Roots (Clemson University)

Belmont University Bluegrass Ensemble

World of Bluegrass Open Jam Tents (located at Exchange Plaza and Market Plaza, both on Fayetteville Street)

Dan Bui (Twisted Pine)

Gangstagrass

Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band

Hank, Pattie & The Current

Here’s the lineup for Saturday, October 1:

Come Hear NC Stage (located on the flat parking lot in front of the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts)

Rocky Creek Ramblers

Violet Bell

John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project: The Tour

Tray Wellington Band

Special Consensus

Unspoken Tradition

Sideline

Henhouse Prowlers

Gangstagrass

Davie Street Stage (located near the intersection of Davie and Fayetteville streets)

Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra

Fair Black Rose

East Nash Grass

Earl White String Band

Danny Paisley

Hank, Pattie & The Current

Missy Raines & Allegheny

Chris Jones & the Nightdrivers

Damn Tall Buildings

Martin Street Stage (located on Martin Street between Fayetteville and Wilmington streets)

JAM curated bands

Fair Black Rose

Into the Fog

Buffalo Commons

Capitol Stage (located on Fayetteville Street between Martin & Hargett streets)

The Burnett Sisters

The Gospel Jubilators

Dave Adkins Band

The Glorifying Vines

The Cockman Family

Brother Jerry Harrison & Faith

Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Faith & Harmony

City Plaza Youth Stage (located on Fayetteville Street across from the Marriott)

Kids on Bluegrass

UNC Bluegrass Band

Berea College

Colorado College

Berklee College of Music

Morehead State University

KSBTM Bluegrass Band (Hazard Community & Technical College)

Pellissippi State Community College

World of Bluegrass Open Bluegrass Jam Tents (located at Exchange Plaza and Market Plaza, both on Fayetteville Street)

Earl White

Youth Jam with Fair Black Rose & The Loblollies

Tray Wellington

Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer ukulele strum along

Even if you can’t get a ticket to Bluegrass Live!, all residents of Raleigh, and those willing to drive there, can enjoy a fun day of bluegrass, food, and fun at the Bluegrass Live StreetFest.