IBMA announces 2025 Bluegrass Ramble showcase artists

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced today the artists officially invited to showcase during what they call the Bluegrass Ramble at this year’s World of Bluegrass convention in Chattanooga, TN.
They refer to it as a ramble, as convention attendees and/or anyone who obtains a Bluegrass Ramble ticket, can visit a variety of venues in downtown Chattanooga to see these acts who have been selected to participate, including the convention center where the event is based.
In a move that will please those who feel like the IBMA has been moving away from mainstream bluegrass for these choices in recent years, this appears to be the grassiest list in several years, with some old time music thrown in as well.
- Backline
- Burnett Sisters Band
- Caroline Owens & New Company
- Darin & Brooke Aldridge
- Foggy Mountain Spaceship
- George Jackson & Brad Kolodner
- Greenwood Rye
- Hank, Pattie & The Current
- Hillary Klug
- Jackson Hollow
- Jussi Syren and The Groundbreakers
- Mark Schatz & Bryan McDowell
- Mason Via
- Michael Prewitt & CrunchGrass Supreme
- Mike Mitchell Band
- Mountain Grass Unit
- Remedy Tree
- Seth Mulder & Midnight Run
- Special Consensus
- The Faux Paws
- The Foreign Landers
- The Sentimental Gentlemen
- The Sullivan Sisters
- The Tennessee Bluegrass Band
- The Unfaithful Servants
- Under the Rocks
- Veranda
- Vickie Vaughn
- Wilson Banjo Co.
- Wyatt Ellis
With this list, the various venues who will be hosting Bluegrass Ramble concerts have also been announced.
- Barrelhouse Ballroom – 1501 Long St., Chattanooga, TN 37408
- Chattanooga Convention Center – 1 Carter Plaza, Chattanooga, TN 37402
- Gate 11 Distillery – 1400 Market St., Ste. 108, Chattanooga, TN 37402
- Hi-Fi Clyde’s – 122 W. Main St. Chattanooga, TN 37408
- Songbirds – 206 W. Main St., Chattanooga, TN 37408
- The Comedy Catch – 29 Station St., Chattanooga, TN 37408
Given the multiple zip codes, there may be a bit more walking involved in the Ramble this year. But we understand that IBMA is investigating bus service to and from the hotels downtown to these downtown venues.
World of Bluegrass is scheduled for September 16-20 in Chattanooga, TN.
You can find out more about the Bluegrass Ramble online.