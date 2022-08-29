IBMA announces 2023 Leadership Bluegrass Class

The International Bluegrass Music Association has today announced the 2023 class for their annual Leadership Bluegrass program, an intensive three-day course for industry professionals, held in Nashville in early spring.

25 applicants are chosen in a competitive process, based on potential for leadership in our industry. Attendees are artists, radio programmers, event managers, merchandisers, educators, songwriters, producers, association leaders, and any other sort of professional category that exists in bluegrass. Each class has a tailor-made curriculum created for their time in the program, which involve meeting current leader in Nashville in a variety of fields, and learning from their expertise.

Leadership Bluegrass has also been heralded over its 22 year for the networking opportunities that exist among graduates.

IBMA Executive Director Pat Morris says that he is proud of the class for next year.

“The 2023 Leadership Bluegrass class is a testament to the strength and rich talent present today in bluegrass. It continues to be one of the most important professional development programs in the bluegrass music industry. Participation in the class and future alumni activities is important to the careers of those selected, the IBMA, and the bluegrass community. Congratulations to the Leadership Bluegrass Class of 2023!”

A sentiment that is shared by Dustin Boyd, chair of IBMA’s Leadership Bluegrass Planning Committee.

“We are excited to finally announce the participants in our 2023 Leadership Bluegrass Class. We took time in 2022 to further develop and enhance our existing program and look forward to welcoming the 2023 class next March.”

The Leadership Bluegras Class for 2023 includes:

Amy Alvey – Golden Shoals / Radio Host WMOT Madison, TN

Marcia Campbell – Grand Ole Opry Square Dancers Nashville, TN

Hasee Ciaccio – Sister Sadie / Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands Cove Creek, NC

Kristy Cox – Kristy Cox Band Hendersonville, TN

Laura Crawford – Recording Academy Nashville, TN

Guido de Groot – Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival Rotterdam, Netherlands

Jonathan Een Newton – Free Dirt Records Brentwood, MD

Frank Evans – The Slocan Ramblers Madison, TN

Dave Gooding – California Bluegrass Association Vacaville, CA

Christopher Howard-Williams – Bluegrass in La Roche La Roche, France

Alex Lacquement – Charm City Junction Baltimore, MD

Dylan Locke – Floyd Country Store / Handmade Music School / County Sales Floyd, VA

Sarah McCombie – Chatham Rabbits Greensboro, NC

Saravanan “Sav” Sankaran – Unspoken Tradition Alexander, NC

Austin Scelzo – Rock Hearts/CT Bluegrass Association Danbury, CT

Jake Schepps – Round Window Institute (Banjo Summit) Burlington, VT

Marianne See – Anchorage Folk Festival Anchorage, AK

Mike Simpson – International Bluegrass Music Association Bowling Green, KY

Kevin Slick – Colorado Bluegrass Music Society Louisville, CO

Gieselle Tambe-Ebot – Jam Pak Band Chandler, AZ

Cody Tinnin – Stillhouse Junkies Duango, CO

Brandi Waller-Pace – Decolonizing the Music Room Forth Worth, TX

Tray Wellington – Tray Wellington Band Raleigh, NC

Kalia Yeagle – East Tennessee State University / Bill and the Belles Johnson City, TN

Sami Braman – The Onlies Nashville, TN

The program is offered free of charge to the selected participants, but they pay for their own accommodations during the program.

Congratulations to the 2023 class!