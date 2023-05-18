IBMA adds two new awards for 2024

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced two new Awards to recognize non-musical professionals who contribute mightily to our industry. Both have been requested for several years by the membership, and the first recipients will be acknowledged at World of Bluegrass 2024.

New categories next year will be Photographer of the Year and Music Video of the Year, both representing work whose importance has grown tremendously in the past decade. The eligibility period for the initial awards is set as April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024.

IBMA has published the official description and requirements to submit for these new categories next spring.

Photographer of the Year

This award recognizes a photographer for outstanding work and service to bluegrass music. Candidates must have been active and their accomplishments evident within the eligibility period. Photographers will be judged by their technical abilities; visual artistry and aesthetics; use of technology, ambient and artificial lighting, and sceneries or landscapes; quality and/or quantity; and success in presenting bluegrass music to the public through quality photography.

Required Materials

Candidate name

Contact information

Photographic samples via website links (minimum of six photographs) from within the eligibility period

Explanation of the photographer’s impact on bluegrass music during the eligibility period

Supplemental Material

List of other qualifications

Letters of recommendation (three max)

Website links (photographer’s website, portfolio, etc.)

Music Video of the Year

This award recognizes a music video that was first commercially released or received significant viewership within the eligibility period. The music video must be a short form performance of a single song, instrumental, or medley, and must be either a studio production or professionally captured live performance. Any music video that has reached the final ballot for this award in previous years is ineligible. The award recognizes the featured artist(s), songwriter(s), producer(s), videographer(s), and record label.

The Music Video of the Year will be presented during the Bluegrass Music Awards Show on Thursday evening of World of Bluegrass 2024, and Photographer of the Year during the Industry Awards on Thursday afternoon.