IBMA accepting submissions for International Band Performance Grant

The International Bluegrass Music Association is now accepting applications for their 2025 International Band Performance Grant, which awards $5,000 to a non-US bluegrass act who would like to visit the United States and perform as part of the 2025 World of Bluegrass convention in Chattanooga, TN next fall.

In addition to the cash award, the committee will assist with travel arrangements, visa applications, and additional tour dates, both before and/or after World of Bluegrass next year, and in a follow-on tour in 2026. Though they recommend hiring an immigration attorney, they will work with them directly for all the necessary paperwork.

Grant recipients will receive multiple performance slots in Chattanooga as part of the Bluegrass Ramble showcase concerts, and during the weekend street festival. A single grant is awarded each year.

The idea of the 2026 tour is to build on awareness and opportunities developed during next year’s convention. Being able to tell promoters that another visit is already in the works is a huge help in booking shows.

Submissions received by the end of the US business day on December 6 will be considered, and the application can be completed online. Each artist applying should have links to typical promotional materials at the ready, plus band member and leader information, as well as both live performance video and studio recordings.

While the grant won’t necessarily cover all expenses involved in a US visit, it will certainly provide a big help, and any bluegrass artist outside of the US with an interest in expanding into this market is encouraged to apply.