I Wish You Knew from Bluegrass Express

For the latest single from their Jim & Jesse tribute project, Bluegrass Express has released one of the McReynolds brothers most popular songs, I Wish You Knew.

The initial Jim & Jesse track was included on their Bluegrass Special album in 1963, just six years after The Louvin Brothers had released the original. Featured on that album were Jesse McReynolds on mandolin and lead vocal, Jim McReynolds on guitar and tenor vocal, Allen Shelton on banjo, Jimmy Buchanan on fiddle, David Sutherland on bass, and Douglas Kirkham on drums.

Bluegrass Express turns in a faithful recreation of that version. Also a family band, they include founder Gary Underwood on guitar, with his son, Greg Underwood, on bass and lead vocal, while Gary’s son, Jacob Underwood, plays mandolin and sings tenor. The family vibe is completed with brothers Andrew Hunt on fiddle and Jonathan Hunt on banjo.

Jacob kicks off the song with a very clean solo in the Jesse McReynolds style, as the band offers a very entertaining cut of a song with enduring popularity in bluegrass music.

Have a listen…

I Wish You Knew from Bluegrass Express can be found now at popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

The complete A Tribute to Jim & Jesse album is expected from Plum River Records later this summer.