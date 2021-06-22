I Wish I Had A Lifeline video from Stoney Creek

Skip to content
West Virginia’s
Stoney Creek has dropped a second single to bluegrass radio, ahead of this Friday’s release of their next album, . A Miner’s Life
This time it’s a Gospel song from the pen of Mike Henderson, formerly with The Steeldrivers, a group he helped put together back in 2008.
is very much in the southern Gospel quartet tradition, song by Stoney Creek mandolinist Brett Smeltzer, who also brings the Bill Monroe on his intro. I Wish I Had A Lifeline
Filling out the group are Libby Files on bass, Troy Stangle on banjo, and Red Catlett on guitar.
Stoney Creek has a busy summer schedule throughout the mid-Atlantic region, with details about their tour stops
to be found online.
A Miner’s Life is scheduled to hit on June 25, with pre-orders enabled now from iTunes and Amazon. You can also order the CD directly from the band online. Radio programmers can get the tracks now via AirPlay Direct.
