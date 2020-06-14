I Wave video from Family Sowell on Flag Day

Skip to content
It’s not every year we have a song and video especially for Flag Day, so hats off to
The Family Sowell for creating this gem.
I Wave was written by Jacob and Abby Sowell, performed with help from the rest of their talented clan. Jacob is on banjo, and Abby on mandolin and vocal, supported by Joshua on guitar, Naomi on bass, John-Mark on fiddle, and Justus on reso-guitar.
In a joint statement, the Sowell siblings shared a simple sentiment for all those who celebrate Flag Day.
“We love our country, and we hope you enjoy our song! Our deepest gratitude to all those who fight for our freedom!”
Here ’tis.
I Wave is included on The Family Sowell’s current album, Love Is The Key. It is available wherever you stream or download music online.
They also invite everyone to enjoy their many YouTube videos of both
their own original music, and pop and country covers on YouTube.
