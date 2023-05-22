I Want To Do Right from Curtis Vestal

The latest single from Curtis Vestal combines two genres of gospel music that we rarely see in conjunction, bluegrass gospel and black gospel. But it works, on every level.

I Want To Do Right is a rollicking grasser that Curtis wrote, with brother Scott providing the organ via his synth banjo, and Seth Taylor on electric guitar when the song switches vibes midway through. The soulful harmony vocals come from Tina Adair and Jason Owen, with Curtis singing and playing bass. Seth also handles acoustic guitar and mandolin.

Vestal says that the inspiration for I Want To Do Right came from an unexpected source.

“The back story on this one is that I was in the process of writing a new song, and I get a text from my wife that says, ‘You’re writing a gospel song aren’t you.’ I text her back, ‘No.’ From there I guess the power of suggestion took over and so I thought, ‘Well, yeah I can do that.’ So, the good Lord must have given me the words for this one.

I wanted a very upbeat performance song and I think we got it on this track.”

Is this blue-eyed southern black blues gospel? Whatever you call it, this song definitely gets the spirit rising.

Check it out.

I Want To Do Right is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.