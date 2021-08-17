I Wanna Be Where You Are – new music from Junior Sisk

Skip to content
Mountain Fever Records has a new single today from Junior Sisk, recorded with his crack bluegrass band. Few artists today embody the soul and feel of traditional bluegrass like Junior does, and surely that is the reason he is nominated for Male Vocalist Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Song Of The Year at the IBMA Bluegrass Awards this year.
This new track is one called
, written by Michael Stillwell and David Stewart, which tells of how all the comforts of home are diminished when you aren’t with the one you love. Junior trades verses with Heather Berry Mabe, his regular singing partner, whose lovely voice provides a perfect counterpart to his hard-worn lonesome sound. I Wanna Be Where You Are
Sisk is accompanied by Tony Mabe on banjo, Jonathon Dillon on mandolin, Doug Bartlett on fiddle, and Curt Love on bass. Tony and Heather sing harmony vocals.
Have a listen in this static video.
I Wanna Be Where You Are is available now from the popular download and streaming sites. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.
Check for Junior’s show dates
online.
