I Told You So video from Indigo Roots Band

The latest single from Nashville’s Indigo Roots Band is an earnest and heartfelt cover of Randy Travis’ 1987 hit song, I Told You So. The group, consisting of three Kelley siblings (Daniel, Bethany, and Victoria), has been performing this one live for some time, as it serves as a vocal showcase for mandolinist Victoria, and have finally tracked it in the studio.

Travis wrote the song, included it on his Always & Forever album, and watched it reach the #1 spot in both the US and Canada in ’88. The album also went to #1, and included participation by a number of bluegrass artists, like Russ Barenberg, Mark O’Connor, and Jerry Douglas.

Kelley gives the song the same emotive delivery as Randy did on this story of someone realizing that the one they left behind was the one they really needed, and hypothesizes how a conversation might go should they ask to come back.

Victoria explained a bit about the track…

“I Told You So is a song we’ve played on tour for years. We love this song because it holds deep emotional meaning for us – and also reflects our admiration for Randy Travis.

We recorded it at The Octopus Garden, our studio near Nashville, with Bethany producing, Seth Taylor on guitar, myself on mandolin and vocals, Daniel on bass, Bethany on fiddle, and Scotty Sanders on steel guitar. Bethany and Brad Bass handled mixing and mastering, while our brother Daniel filmed the video.

This release marks our first entirely self-produced single, from recording to filming, and we’re excited to share it with you.”

It’s a powerful, primarily acoustic version of the song. Check it out in their music video.

I Told You So from Indigo Roots Band is available now from the usual streaming services, and for download purchase directly from the band. Radio programmers can get the track via Airplay Direct.