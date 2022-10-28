I Thank You Lord, free Thanksgiving download from Rick Lang

Well, I saw kids today trick-or-treating, so even though it isn’t yet officially Halloween, it seems safe to talk a bit about Thanksgiving.

In particular, songwriter Rick Lang’s very gracious Thanksgiving gift to everyone who enjoys bluegrass music. It’s a new song, I Thank You Lord, offered as a free download from his web site to anyone who would like to have it.

Rick says that the lyrics relate the simple gratitude he feels as he looks back in retirement at the life he’s been privileged to lead.

“Thanksgiving is perhaps my very favorite holiday of the year. It’s all about home, family, and friends, being grateful for what we have and counting our blessings. I’ve always dreamed about writing and releasing a single to celebrate what Thanksgiving stands for. Well, my dream has now become a reality. I got together with my buddy Evan Dickerson (who hosts the Evan Dickerson Bluegrass Talk Show) and wrote I Thank You Lord to release in time for Thanksgiving this year. The song track was produced by my very talented friend Jared Easter, (founder of BuyDemoTracks.com) and features his cousin Morgan Easter on lead vocals. Morgan is gifted with one of the most beautiful voices I’ve ever heard, and was a perfect fit for the song.

Have a listen here to the track, and if you would like to enjoy it at home or on your preferred listening device, just visit Rick’s web site for a complimentary download.

Thanks Rick, for your generosity, and for all the great music over the years.

Lang records for the Dark Shadow Recording label.