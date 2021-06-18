I Take The Back Roads video from Jerry Salley

Nashville singer, songwriter, producer, and record company exec, Jerry Salley, has a new music video today for one of the tracks on his current Bridges and Backroads album.

In keeping with the project’s theme – and title – it’s for I Take The Back Roads, a song about driving slow, taking your time, and seeing the sights of your life along the way. Jerry wrote this one with Brandon Rickman, and gives it a smooth, easygoing bluegrass feel.

The video, shot and edited by North Shore Productions, follows Salley on a drive home to his birthplace in Chillicothe, Ohio, where he rides by many of the landmarks the song points out cruising along in a vintage Camaro. If you miss the old home town, this one will likely place a lump in your throat, but it’s a lovely remembrance from a pair of capable lyricists.

Have a look/listen…

Bridges and Backroads is available now wherever you stream or download music online, or on CD directly from Jerry’s web site.