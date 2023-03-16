I Still Cry drops for Ida Clare

From Louisville comes Ida Clare, a powerhouse quartet set on taking bluegrass music to new audiences using original material written within the band. Their second album has just been released, Ida2, along with a debut single, I Still Cry.

The band consists of Lea Cockrell on guitar and lead vocals, Jim Wheatley on mandolin, Robin Thixton on banjo, and Nick Stevens on bass.

For the first single, Ida Clare has chosen the project’s lead track, written by Wheatley and Thixton. Using a familiar chord progression, the song tells of a romance gone bad and the lingering sadness the singer is left feeling in its wake.

Have a listen…

I Still Cry, and the full Ida2 album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be ordered directly from the artist.

Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.