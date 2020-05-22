I Still Call It Home from Tommy Buller

As the market for bluegrass music expands internationally, it has not only scooped up a more urban audience who enjoy the more modern or progressive string band style, it has likewise widened to encompass a growing market for traditional acoustic country. And with the big Nashville labels turning a blind eye to these folks, the artists and fans have begun to find a home under the swollen bluegrass umbrella.

One such is Tommy Buller, an old hand around Music City who has taken his songs and his guitar wherever anyone would listen for the past few years, and has developed a regular following at Layla’s on lower Broadway. The Nebraska native has the real country sound in his voice, and though he is usually seen with a chapeau, his isn’t hat country or bro country in the least.

The bluegrass bug bit Tommy as a youngster playing with his family’s band, and the love for the style has never left him. He is recently signed by RBR Entertainment, founded by fellow singer/songwriter Billy Droze, and has a single released today written by Droze and Chris Myers called I Still Call It Home.

Buller says that after spending much of his adult life on the road, the song hit him right away.

“The first time Billy played it for me, I listened to the words and I fell in love with the song because it’s kind of the way I feel. I love being in Nashville, but I always miss being at home with Mom and Dad.”

Here’s a taste..

I Still Call It Home is available now on popular download and streaming services, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.