I Still Believe in the Blood from Mark Houser & Bluegrass Drive

The genesis of Gospel Train, the latest release from Mark Houser & Bluegrass Drive, is a story in itself, quite separate from the fine music it contains.

Houser, a talented songwriter and singer, was rocked last spring by a diagnosis of Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer. As we all would, he surrounded himself with his family, made his peace with God, and headed into treatment. With cancer this advanced, the future can look bleak indeed, but Mark felt he had a promise to keep.

Some years ago, when he signed with Rural Rhythm Records, Houser made a pledge that his third album would be a gospel project. But would he be able to hold to his word? So he set quickly to work with his producer, Rick Herring, to get started on Gospel Train. They worked backwards, so to speak, cutting guitar and vocal tracks first, as Mark was unsure of how well his health would stand up, but they finished the record, and Houser is still standing.

They recorded with some top flight Nashville artists: Wanda Vick on fiddle, viola, reso-guitar and banjo; Shaun Richardson on guitar, mandolin, and banjo; Andy Leftwich on mandolin and fiddle, and Mark Fain on bass. Herring added guitar and background vocals, as did Keith Sewell. Rhonda Vincent and Darin & Brooke Aldridge make guest appearances.

Here’s a listen to the opening track, one called I Still Believe in the Blood, which Mark wrote with Jimmy Bilbrey. It recalls singing with his family growing up, and the many old songs that still bring comfort and peace.

Houser says that he and his wife were traveling out west when the notion first popped up.

“It was in Colorado that the idea came to me for this song. I held on to it for a few days, then called my long-time songwriting buddy, Jimmy Bilbrey, to share the idea. He nailed the choruses with the names of all of these old hymns, and changed them with each verse making this one a really fun song.”

Gospel Train is available from the popular download and streaming services online, and as an autographed audio CD or vinyl LP directly from the artist.

Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.