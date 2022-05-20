I Should Have Started Yesterday from Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive

It’s single time again for North Carolina banjo legend Terry Baucom and his Dukes of Drive, the second from their upcoming album, offering another taste of their new band sound.

Today it’s I Should Have Started Yesterday, written by Ed Williams, whose two previous cuts for Bauc, Land On Our Feet and Hang Me High At Midnight, have gone to the top of the Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart.

The song is a tale of regret accompanied by a determination to reform, sung by mandolinist Will Clark with a distinct early Quicksilver vibe, which make sense as Terry was there at the beginning. Baucom plays banjo, Joe Hannabach bass, and Clint Coker guitar.

Terry says he is getting a real charge from his two newest Dukes.

“Will and Clint are both amazing players—technically clean, with drive and energy—and that’s just how I like it!”

Have a listen…

I Should Have Started Yesterday is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers who have not received a CD copy of the single can reach out by email.

Baucom and his Dukes will be venturing out to a good many festivals this summer, including stops in Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee, and he hopes to see his many friends and fans out there on the road over the next few months.