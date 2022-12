I Remember The Blues from Cedar Hill

Since the 1960s, mandolinist Frank Ray has led Cedar Hill, a band dedicated to the traditional bluegrass sound, from the Ozark region of Missouri and Arkansas. The band has endured a couple periods of inactivity, but is back again with a bang this past few years with a strong new lineup.

The current Cedar Hill features Dalton Harper on guitar, Patti LaFleur on bass, Pete Brown on fiddle, and DJ Shumate on banjo.

Their latest single from Mountain Fever Records, I Remember The Blues, is one Frank wrote some years ago about that sinking feeling when you cast your mind back to a period of hard times.

“The up-tempo tune is about that feeling you just can’t lose when old memories come flooding back, and how you felt at the time.”

It’s a hard driving bluegrass number sung by Harper, one of the most promising young vocalists in bluegrass.

Have a listen…

I Remember The Blues is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.