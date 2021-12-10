I Never Was Too Much video from Danny Paisley

Pinecastle Records has a brand new music video today for Danny Paisley, taken from his current album with the label, Bluegrass Troubadour.

It’s for I Never Was Too Much, a self-deprecating number written by Eric Gibson that perfectly captures Danny’s down home vibe and super traditional bluegrass sound. The video finds him in a “Why me?” situation, relaxing at home and reading the paper, only to slowly reveal that he is living in a garage with everything he owns being repossessed. All the while Paisley is delivering the song’s money line, “I never was that much, but now I’m even less.”

With a less captivating performer on screen, this black and white video might not work, but Danny’s face sells it throughout. For anyone who enjoys his brand of old style grass, this is a must see.

He tells us that he enjoyed playing the fool for the video.

“Bluegrass songs have for so long told the tale of hardship and heartbreak. When we filmed this video, we wanted to see if we could portray the mournful lyrics in a funny way. I couldn’t be happier with it!

Paisley is supported by his regular band, The Southern Grass. His son, Ryan, is on mandolin, Mark Delaney is on banjo, Bobby Lundy on bass, and T.J. Lundy on fiddle. Danny plays guitar and sings the lead.

Check it out…

I Never Was Too Much, and the full Bluegrass Troubadour album, are available now wherever you download or stream music online.