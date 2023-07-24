I Loved ‘Em Every One from Lorraine Jordan and T.G. Sheppard

The latest Pinecastle single from Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road finds them back in the country grass vibe, partnering with T.G. Sheppard for a grassed up version of his 1981 hit, I Loved ‘Em Every One.

It’s the first look and listen to Lorraine’s next album, Country Grass II, which again pulls major country artists from years past into the studio to recut their biggest hits in a bluegrass vein. Also involved this time around are Michael Martin Murphey, T. Graham Brown, Eddy Raven, and Kelly Lang.

Sheppard’s country single in ’81, written by Phil Sampson, not only went to #1 on the country charts, it was his only song to make it on to Billboard’s Hot 100, peaking at #37.

Have a listen to the Country Grass II take on this classic.

I Loved ‘Em Every One from T.G. Sheppard with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.