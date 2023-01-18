Skip to content
Morning Glory Music has a new single this week from The Churchmen, , another from their upcoming album, I Know He’ll Let Me In Shadow of the Cross.
The Churchmen have been carrying the bluegrass gospel flag for more than three decades from their base in southwestern Virginia. Bass player Keith Clark is the sole remaining founding member, though banjo picker Carroll Arnn has been on board nearly as long. They are currently joined by Greg Jones on mandolin and Jay Adams on guitar. All four sing lead and harmony, offering the group a varied vocal sound.
Jones sings this latest, which he wrote, and says was inspired by his love of The Easter Brothers.
“Growing up in the Cana, Virginia, and Mt. Airy, North Carolina areas, I was exposed to the music of The Easter Brothers pretty early on in life. My parents were both fans of the music and had records and 8-track tapes of many bluegrass artists including the Easters. Their style was unique, and their message was clear! I had their sound in mind when writing down the words to the song
. I hope the style and message of the Easter Brothers come through when folks hear this song!” I Know He’ll Let Me In
The band gets support on this track from Nathan Aldridge on fiddle and Aaron Ramsey on bass vocal.
Have a listen…
VIDEO
I Know He’ll Let Me In from The Churchmen is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track via AirPlay Direct.
