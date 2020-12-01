I Just Wish It Would Snow video from The Barefoot Movement

The Bluegrass Christmas music train just keeps on rolling, with a new addition today from The Barefoot Movement. So named for their penchant to perform live sans foot coverings, that habit may not be in perfect synch with the sentiment in this new holiday single, I Just Wish It Would Snow.

We can all remember that feeling as youngsters, when winter first starts to show her wares, of desperately hoping for snow. With no understanding of meteorology or weather patterns, we would just wish to wake up in the morning and see the whole world bathed in white. That feeling always grew stronger as Christmas approached, and serves as the theme for this new release from Barefoot Movement.

The song is an original written and sung by Barefoot fiddler Noah Wall, conveyed nicely in this music video, complete with an appropriate holiday setting.

Wall is joined by bandmates Tommy Norris on mandolin, Alex Conerly on guitar, and Katie Blomarz on bass.

I Just Wish It Would Snow releases for streaming and download purchase on Friday, December 4.

You can keep up with The Barefoot Movement online, through their social media, and at their Patreon fan site.