I Hope She Sings from Edgar Loudermilk for Valentines Day

Edgar Loudermilk, long time bluegrass singer, songwriter, and bandleader, has a new song about fatherhood released in honor of Valentine’s Day, along with a very special music video.
Loudermilk made his bones in bluegrass during a lengthy stint as bass player and tenor singer with Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out. Now leading his own Edgar Loudermilk Band, he is bringing out the deeply personal song,
, from his current album, I Hope She Sings
It’s one he wrote several years back when his daughters were young, and Edgar says that now is the time to share it.
“I wrote this song quite a while ago about the girls, and they were very little at the time. I think I’ve held on to it for so long because I really just wanted to share it when they were old enough to understand it, and take away from it how much they truly mean to me. Now seemed to be a perfect time and they both really love it.”
For the music video, Edgar has asked a number of his friends in the bluegrass world to share photos of themselves with their daughters, and knitted them all together as a backdrop for the song.
Have a look/listen…
VIDEO
I Hope She Sings, and the full Dark Side of Lonesome project, are available from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.
