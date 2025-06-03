I Hear A Choo Choo Coming video from Wyatt Ellis

Wyatt Ellis along the Hiwassee Line of the Tennessee Valley Railroad – photo © Joseph Cash

Young bluegrass mandolin prodigy Wyatt Ellis has released a music video for his current single, a reprise of I Hear A Choo Choo Coming, which was a big number for The Stanley Brothers back in the day.

You can see that Wyatt had a big time shooting the video, with the cooperation of the good folks with the Tennessee Valley Railroad, even hopping into the locomotive to shovel in a little more coal. We see him and his bandmates riding the rails, and performing the song in various compartments of the train.

We asked Wyatt to share some of the details of the shoot, and his response revealed a young artist with a serious interest in history, and an understanding of how it holds important traditions in place. Fairly impressive at 16 years of age.

“This video for Choo Choo Coming brings together so many things that matter to me—my band, my home, bluegrass history, the heritage of the railroad, and my friendship with Joseph Cash. We filmed it on the Hiwassee Line of the Tennessee Valley Railroad, a place deeply rooted in East Tennessee history. This line has carried more than just freight—it’s carried stories, songs, and the spirit of the region.

For generations, trains have connected these mountain towns, and played a big part in the culture and music that came from here. The Hiwassee Line is part of a larger railway system that runs all the way to Chattanooga—just about an hour south of where I live, and now the new home of IBMA this September. It feels meaningful that this train, this music, and this moment are all crossing paths in places that have shaped bluegrass from the very beginning.

Our family farm sits right on the line between two East Tennessee counties, Blount and Monroe, and I’ve always felt proud to call this part of the state home. It means a lot to carry forward the legacy of musicians from this region, like Josh Graves, Jake Tullock, and Justin Moses, who’ve made lasting marks on this music.

I feel lucky to play music alongside an incredible touring band, Alex Leach on guitar and tenor vocals, Gibson Davis on banjo and baritone vocals, Sarah Griffin on bass, and Noah Goebel on fiddle. These are some of the finest young players around, and they bring so much heart, drive, and spirit to the music. It’s been a joy to shape this video of Choo Choo Coming with some of my best friends.

Joseph Cash has filmed all of my official music videos so far. Grassy Cove and Blue Smoke were the first two, both instrumentals from my debut album. Choo Choo Coming is my first band single and my third official music video, and it’s the first one to feature me singing with my own band. Having Joseph behind the camera along the way has helped keep my story consistent across visuals supporting my music. We’ve got another single and a fourth video coming soon, and I’m excited for folks to see where this is all headed.

Joseph’s creativity and his love for spontaneous, fun moments have been a great fit for me. He’s been a close friend and creative partner ever since we met at his grandfather’s cabin—the day Marty Stuart recorded his mandolin solo for Blue Smoke. That same cabin is where Johnny Cash once recorded. There’s always been a powerful sense of history in the work we’ve done together. From my album cover shoot to this video and beyond, Joseph’s helped capture my story in a meaningful way.

The Choo Choo Coming shoot was relaxed and fun. Joseph filmed it all with just one camera in a couple of takes, and the engineer and conductor were all in! it felt like everyone was part of something special. Huge thanks to the Tennessee Overhill and the Tennessee Valley Railroad for making it possible, and for helping us celebrate the legacy of this historic East Tennessee line.

One of the most meaningful parts of this release has been hearing from the family of Cuddles Newsome, who originally wrote Choo Choo Coming back in 1957. His grandson, David, shared that Cuddles was inspired to write the song after being hit by a train. He even had his own radio show where the Stanley Brothers heard him perform it with his band, the Flat Mountain Boys—which included Kenny Baker and Jack Cook. They loved it. The Carters later recorded it in 1959 and put their own stamp on it.

Cuddles’ granddaughter also reached out and told me how proud the whole family is. They love the video and were moved that his name is being brought back into the spotlight. In the bluegrass world, Cuddles Newsome is still a pretty unknown name, but I’m honored to help shine a light on his music and legacy.

And this week, I’ll be playing at the Carter Fold where Joseph’s great-grandmother, Mother Maybelle Carter, helped shape the roots of country music. It’s amazing how all these threads—trains, tradition, friendship, and family—keep connecting. I’m just happy doing my part to carry the story forward, one song at a time.”

Jospeh Cash is the grandson of The Man in Black, the great Johnny Cash.

Have a look…

Choo Choo Coming from Wyatt Ellis is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers from AirPlay Direct.