I Found video from Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike

Valerie Smith has released a music video for her latest single, , included on her current album, I Found Rennaissance.
The track was recorded with her touring band, Liberty Pike, which consists of Bob Miner on guitar, Lisa Kay Howard-Hughes on mandolin, Joe Zauner on banjo, Wally Hughes on fiddle, and Tom Gray on bass. They recorded at the Carter Brothers’ Treehouse Studio in Tennessee, with Tim Carter engineering.
Smith has become something of a bluegrass impresario in recent years. In addition to her skills as a singer, songwriter, and bandleader, Valerie has branched out into video production, as well as promotion and marketing. This on top of her heading up Bell Buckle Records, her own label.
I Found was something of a departure for her, as most of her recordings have been of her own songs. This song found Val unexpectedly as she was driving home from the studio, and she decided right then to include in on the album. What she heard was the original cut by indie rockers, Amber Run, but she knew that her arrangement would be a softer, gentler version.
Here’s the video.
I Found, and the full Rennaissance album, are available now for download purchase from the Valerie Smith web site.
