I Don’t Wanna Be Me Anymore from Nick Chandler & Delivered

Pinecastle Records has new music as well this week for Nick Chandler & Delivered, another track from their next project together.

This one is another gem from bluegrass hitmaker David Stewart called I Don’t Want To Be Me Anymore, which looks at the feeling when everything about your life feels out of whack, and you just want to be someone else.

Nick says it was fun to record, as it isn’t the sort of song they normally choose.

“I am so excited to finally release this great song. David Stewart has written so many great tunes and we are proud to record one of them. I really like how this song is traditional bluegrass with a little different feel than what we normally record. I think it’s very important to continue to grow and progress as a band to keep the fans interested in your music. It’s fun to work on new songs that may not be in your usual lane but still traditional bluegrass, with a twist.”

Plus, he says, cutting this one marked his return from a close brush with severe illness last year.

“This is a special song for us because it is the first recorded project we were able to do after my bout with COVID. After being sick for so long I was not sure if I would ever get to record again. I’m so thankful to my band and Pinecastle Records for sticking by me. I hope everyone enjoys I Don’t Wanna Be Me Anymore.”

Chandler, on mandolin and lead vocal, is supported by his bandmates Hudson Bosworth on guitar, Zach McCracken on banjo, and Gary Trivette on bass.

Have a listen…

I Don’t Want To Be Me Anymore is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the single at AirPlay Direct.