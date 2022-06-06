I Don’t Know from The Slocan Ramblers

Skip to content
Independent Canadian bluegrass artists
The Slocan Ramblers have released a music video for one of the songs on their upcoming album, Up the Hill and Through the Fog.
It’s for
, an offbeat sort of love song from banjo picker and vocalist Franks Evans, who spent the pandemic shutdown composing new material for the group. This one lists all the reasons for someone to not be in a relationship with the singer, with each chorus ending up, “I don’t know what she sees in me.” I Don’t Know
Yet it that wonderful way that bluegrass uniquely allows, it comes out sounding like a joyous celebration.
Check it out…
In addition to Evans, the Ramblers are Adrian Gross on mandolin, Darryl Poulsen on guitar, and Charles James on bass. Frank, Adrian, and Darryl have all contributed new songs to the next album, many of which share the grief and uncertainty felt by many during the recent pandemic.
I Don’t Know is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders for the full project, which releases on June 10, are also enabled.
