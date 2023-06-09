I Could Get Used To This drops for Tim Raybon

Tim Raybon is back today with another feel-good bluegrass single, a happy summer number about true love called I Could Get Used To This. It’s his latest single from Pinecastle Records, and seems likely to continue Tim’s streak of hits with similar themes.

And it’s no accident that Raybon’s songs avoid the heartbreak and anguish sort of storylines. He makes a point to write songs that celebrate the beauty of life, and love, something that has served him well in recent years. Of course it helps that Tim has been successful in the relationship game, and he chooses to share the good side in his songs.

Of I Could Get Used To This, he says…

“I hope this song brings back memories for others like it did for me when I wrote it about my wife. Although it’s an uptempo song, I hope the emotion of never wanting to be away from the one you love comes through loud and clear.”

Raybon’s soaring tenor is just the thing for this good time number.

Check it out…

I Could Get Used To This is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.