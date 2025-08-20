From California’s San Francisco Bay region comes a relatively new bluegrass outfit calling themselves Bay Area Special. Specifically, they are based in San Jose, at the bayhead in Silicon Valley.

The group consists of Elijah Chen on guitar, Ruby Davis on guitar, mandolinist Phil Cornish, Danny Clark on fiddle, and Ryan Triolo on bass.

For their debut single, the Special has resurrected a classic Earl Taylor song, I Could Change My Mind, which he recorded with The Stoney Mountain Boys in 1965. It was memorably covered in 1988 by the Johnson Mountain Boys on their Requests album, which reminded a whole new generation of the song.

Cornish and Davis handle the singing, duet style, while the whole band supports the ’60s vibe from the original. The lyrics suggest that the song’s narrator isn’t much for romance, but is open to reconsideration.

Have a listen.

<a href="https://bayareaspecial.bandcamp.com/track/i-could-change-my-mind">I Could Change My Mind by Bay Area Special</a>

I Could Change My Mind from Bay Area Special is available now from popular download and streaming services online, or directly from the artists on bandcamp.