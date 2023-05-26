I Can’t Stand Me – new single from The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Sound Biscuit Records is the home for the latest release from The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, a bluegrass mashup of two country classics from Merle Haggard and Lefty Frizzell.

Featuring guitarist Josh Rinkel on the lead vocal, this new track combines Haggard’s I Can’t Stand Me, from his 1966 album, Swinging Doors, with Lefty’s Always Late, from 1951 and his Listen To Lefty record. Josh and the Boys ramp up the speed, and deliver the medley with their trademark mesmerizing Stanley-inflected style.

Rinkel says that this one means a lot to the band.

“Merle Haggard has always been one of our biggest influences. From his writing, to his music and his showmanship, he was a class act. I Can’t Stand Me is our tribute to the Hag, with a little taste of how he showed tribute to one of his heroes, Lefty.”

Support comes from Po’ Ramblin’ regulars CJ Lewandowski on mandolin, Jereme Brown on banjo, Laura Orshaw on fiddle, and Jasper Lorentzen on bass.

Check it out…

The I Can’t Stand Me medley from The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.