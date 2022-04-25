I Can’t Settle Down drops for Laura Orshaw

It’s triple fiddles all the way down for the intro on Laura Orshaw’s newest single from Dark Shadow Recording, I Can’t Settle Down.

Orshaw, fiddler with The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, enlisted fellow bow women Brittany Haas and Jenee Fleenor, to help layer the tracks with fiddle on this country-flavored song from Roberta Gordon and Tim Carter. It tells of a rounder who just can’t stand to say in one place more than a short space of time.

She says that this is a number that will surely get those boots scootin’.

“I used to think of myself as a homebody, but in the past few years I’ve realized that I love waking up on the tour bus, not knowing exactly where I am until I walk out the door. This sentiment paired with the square dance fiddle tune melody, is what drew me to I Can’t Settle Down. Jenee Fleenor and Brittany Haas joined me for the triple fiddle section, and we created a rhythmic ‘wall of sound’ that’ll make you want to shuffle around the dance floor!”

Laura gets further support from BB Bowness on banjo, Reed Stutz on mandolin, Josh Rinkel on guitar, and Alan Bartram on bass. Jenee also adds harmony vocals.

Check it out.

I Can’t Settle Down is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

It will also be included on her upcoming album, Solitary Diamond.