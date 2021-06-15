I Can’t Get You Off Of My Mind from Tina Adair

Skip to content
Engelhardt Music Group has released another new single from their current album for Tina Adair, a swingy version of the Hank Williams classic, . I Can’t Get You Off Of My Mind
Though she has been involved in bluegrass since she was a teen, contemporary fans have come to recognize her remarkable vocal prowess as the lead singer with
Sister Sadie. The attention she has garnered, especially with multiple IBMA Awards in 2020, had increased anticipation for this new, self-titled project.
Tina says that she is delighted to have her own music out again.
“I’m so excited to be releasing my first solo album in almost nine years! I’m very happy to be working with Adam Engelhardt and Glen Duncan as a part of EMG. I got to work with some of my favorite musicians and singers in Nashville that I also get to call friends, which always makes a recording more special to me. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it and hopefully enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it.”
On this track she is supported by Cody Kilby on guitar, Casey Campbell on mandolin, Scott Vestal on banjo, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, Tim Crouch on fiddle, and Dennis Crouch on bass.
Have a listen.
I Can’t Get You Off Of My Mind, and the full Tina Adair album, are available now wherever you stream or download music online. You can get it on CD directly from Tina’s web site.
