I Cannot Bring Them Back – a cappella single from Carolina Road

Lorraine Jordan has long made traditional bluegrass the focus of her band, Carolina Road. And what could be more traditional than an old time Gospel quartet? Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs, and The Stanley Brothers made them part of their repertoires from the earliest days, and they remain popular with bluegrass fans to this day.
So for their latest single, Lorraine has chosen a Gospel quartet,
, which will be included on their upcoming all-Gospel project, expected later this year on Pinecastle Records. I Cannot Bring Them Back
Jordan is proud to showcase the singers in the group, something she says was in her mind since Randy Graham, among our music’s most celebrated vocalists, became a member.
“I’m so excited about putting out the first ever a cappella song from Carolina Road. When I first hired Randy Graham, all I could think about is how much great Gospel music he had put out with the Bluegrass Cardinals and Doyle Lawson. He has the voice made for that sound. I knew I had two great baritone singers within our band in Ben Greene and Kevin Lamm. However, where would we find the bass vocal part? It turns out my lead singer Allen Dyer has turned into a fantabulous bass singer. So get ready for something that has been missing from our song list to really stand out!”
Graham says that he has long loved this song, written by HW Van Hoose, and is partial to this Stanley-inflected arrangement.
“I first heard this song on a recording by the Forbes Family and was immediately taken by its powerful message to anyone who, like myself, has lost loved ones. I have sung this song at the funeral of many friends, and vowed if ever given the opportunity, would record and share it with the world.”
Have a listen…
Lovely.
I Can Not Bring Them Back is available now from Pinecastle wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.
