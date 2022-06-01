Young Nashville singers and songwriters Theo & Brenna, i.e., siblings Theo and Brenna MacMillan, have reached back for an Osborne Brothers classic for their latest single with Mountain Fever Records.

They’ve chosen I Can Hear Kentucky Calling Me, another Felice and Boudleaux Bryant number the Osbornes cut in 1980. It’s one the MacMillans remember well growing up while learning to play bluegrass as youngsters. The two were the only ones out of 12 children who were drawn to the music, missing a perfect chance for a large family band!

Brenna tells us that Sonny and Bobby made a strong impression on her as a child.

“I’ve loved the Osborne Brothers since I learned about them about age 9, mainly because their sound made sense to me having growing up on a lot of classical music in the younger years. Hearing strings on a bluegrass track felt very welcoming! I particularly love the drive and Kentucky pride in this song, so we had to do it.”

With Theo on guitar and Brenna on banjo, the MacMillans sing this one supported by Mary Meyer on mandolin and harmony vocal, Maddie Denton on fiddle, and Evan Winsor on bass.

Have a listen…

I Can Hear Kentucky Calling Me from Theo & Brenna is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track via AirPlay Direct.