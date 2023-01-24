I Call Her Sunshine from Kody Norris Show

The Kody Norris Show is starting off 2023 with a new single, I Call Her Sunshine, and an accompanying music video, from Rebel Records.

If you recognize a different sound on this track, it’s because banjo man Josiah Tyree is out front singing lead on the one. Kody’s still right there on guitar, with his wife, Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris, on fiddle, and Charlie Lowman on bass, but this is Josiah’s time to shine.

Tyree says that he’s psyched that this is their latest single.

“Kody and I had tossed around the idea of me singing on a song or two for the new album. I was grateful, nervous, and excited when Kody approached me about taking the lead on I Call Her Sunshine. With Mary Rachel singing tenor and Kody singing baritone, it created a fresh blend and some new chemistry. I never dreamed it would become one of the singles selected from our new album.”

Also heard on the single are producer Darin Aldridge on mandolin, and Tony Creasman on percussion.

Norris shared a bit about how they found this charming old song…

“When looking for new material to record, you never know where you might find it. A good friend of mine, the late John Buckwheat Greene, brought I Call Her Sunshine to my attention as he thought it would suit the sound of my band. He was on the original recording of this with the Laurel Mountain Boys back in the ’70s.

Seconds into the kickoff I was hooked, and knew right away that Josiah’s powerful high lead would certainly suit this number, so we reassembled our trio putting Mary Rachel on tenor and yours truly on baritone. We had a blast recording this one and sure hope it’ll be enjoyed by all who hear it.”

Have a look see and listen…

I Call Her Sunshine is available now from popular download and streaming services online.

Kody and the Show will be at SPBGMA this Friday in Nashville. Check his web site for more 2023 tour dates.