I Built A World – Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes is no stranger to the bluegrass fiddle community. Having been named IBMA’s Fiddle Player of the Year in both 2021 and 2022, and being a noted member of the Grammy-winning band, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, her prowess on the instrument is unquestionable. Bronwyn’s latest solo effort, I Built A World, is focused instead on her smooth, confident vocals.

The project opens with I Can’t Live Without Love, written by Jamie Hartford. The lyrics, which are backed by a gentle melody, shows how love is an essential component to one’s everyday life. Featuring Bronwyn on fiddle and lead vocal along with Molly Tuttle and Sam Bush on backing vocals, this track introduces us to the album’s supporting cast which consists of Bryan Sutton on guitar, Wes Corbett on banjo, Dominick Leslie on mandolin, Jerry Douglas on resophonic guitar, and Jeff Picker on bass.

Angel Island by Peter Rowan is a powerful piece which tells the tale of a Chinese woman waiting to make her way into the United States while her fiancée searches for a strong financial fortune for them. Featuring Darrell Scott on harmony vocals, his and Bronwyn’s voices not only complement each other incredibly, but they convey the narrative in such a way that it’s hard to imagine anyone else telling the story.

Don’t Tell Me Your Troubles is Bronwyn’s take on a song written and first recorded by country singer Don Gibson in 1959. This track not only features a strong arrangement instrumentally, but also showcases Bronwyn’s powerful vocal delivery.

Trip Around the Sun by Al Anderson, Stephen Turner Bruton, and Sharon Vaughn, features Dierks Bentley on backing vocals. This track is another great example of how strong the instrumental arrangements are. The shift in tempo is one of the hallmarks of this particular song.

Will You Ever Be Mine by Reed Gulick-Stutz is a track that will most certainly appeal to fans of hardcore traditional bluegrass. Featuring the great Dudley Connell on backing vocals, this is a driving song which features in your face fiddling from Bronwyn and strong banjo work from Scott Vestal.

Although this recording is primarily centered around Bronwyn’s singing ability, Scotty’s Hoedown gives her a chance to demonstrate the fiddle playing that longtime fans know and love. Written by Scotty Stoneman, this track shows Bronwyn’s command of Stoneman’s intricate style of fiddling.

The ultimate highlight of this project is the title track, I Built a World. Written by Matthew Sidney Parsons, the lyrics are filled with feelings of wonder and recollections of daydreams. This is a track where the lyrics and arrangement go hand in hand. Bronwyn is accompanied here by her fiancée, Jason Carter, on backing vocals.

I Built A World is a phenomenal release. Bronwyn Keith-Hynes’ remarkable vocals are paired with all the right songs and instrumental arrangements. This is a recording that casts her talent in a powerful and vivid light.