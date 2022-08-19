I Am The River Wild video from Jeremy Garrett

Jeremy Garrett, dynamic fiddler, vocalist, and songwriter with Infamous Stringdusters, has a music video for his current single with Organic Records, I Am The River Wild.

For nearly the entire time Garrett has been with the ‘Dusters, he has pursued a solo career at the same time, writing and recording his own music on the side. At one point, when he and his wife were living in a mobile camper vehicle at various locations around the US, he recorded a full album of new music there in the RV.

Jeremy explains a bit about the song.

“This song, co-written by Rick Lang, is a picture of how rivers are born and become mighty. Untamed and free. Wild. Perhaps they can be held back, but not when the storms come raging in. It feels like I am describing myself as the river as I sing this song.”

Garrett sings and plays fiddle, supported by Barry Bales on bass, Alan Bibey on mandolin, Seth Taylor on guitar, and Russ Carson on banjo.

They shot the video in the wilderness of southern Colorado, with scenes alternating between Jeremy playing standing in a peaceful river, and singing among the birches, and a story of a young girl facing danger alone on the rocks. He said that the arrival of a lone wolf and some battling moose was pure chance.

Check it out…

I Am The River Wild is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.