I Almost Told Her video from East Nash Grass

Even though they weren’t officially on the bill, East Nash Grass was one group that most folks at last week’s IBMA celebrations were talking about – and not just because of Harry Clark’s Awards Show attire. With their second album just recently released, and reso man Gaven Largent the recipient of a 2023 Momentum Instrumentalist award, everyone seemed to have this bunch on their mind.

A music video is out for another track from that album, Last Chance To Win, one written and sung by guitarist Jame Kee called I Almost Told Her. It’s the story of a man who could never muster the courage to express his love to the object of his affection, as he now sees her drifting away.

Support comes from regular bandmates Cory Walker on banjo, Jeff Picker on bass, and Maddie Denton on fiddle, along with Largent on reso-guitar and Clark on mandolin.

It’s a good’n. Check it out…

I Almost Told Her and the complete Last Chance To Win album are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be ordered directly from the band.