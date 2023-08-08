I Almost Told Her drops for East Nash Grass

Back in the 1980s a group of Nashville grassers got together to provide bluegrass backing for a couple of early Opry stars. They liked playing together, and recorded an album as The Nashville Bluegrass Band. Before long they were everyone in Nashville’s favorite bluegrass group, which helped launch them into national and international acclaim over the course of several more records.

These days, East Nash Grass has taken over the role of Music City’s favorite grass ensemble, primarily from playing regular mid-week shows in town at area watering holes. It not only keeps the group fresh, they have a lot of fun with it, streaming the shows live on YouTube.

But they are also touring and recording artists, with several strong new singles this year from their second album with Mountain Fever Records, the most recent releasing today, I Almost Told Her.

Written and sung by guitarist James Kee, it’s a love story about a failure to tell loved ones what you’re thinking.

He says the song was written as a warning.

“I Almost Told Her addresses the disparity between reality that exists in our minds and the real truth. Assumptions are easy before real communication, and once it’s discovered that things aren’t as they seem, it’s often too late. What’s left unsaid can’t be known, so don’t let that happen for what should be said and known.”

Support comes from East Nash Grass bandmates Gaven Largent on reso-guitar, Harry Clark on mandolin, Cory Walker on banjo, Maddie Denton on fiddle, and Jeff Picker on bass. Each of them is at the pinnacle of contemporary bluegrass picking, and this latest release captures them at their best.

Have a listen…

I Almost Told Her is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.