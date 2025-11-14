Hurricanes video from Rebecca Frazier

We don’t get something new from Rebecca Frazier very often, but when we do, it’s worth the wait.

The Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and flatpick guitarist has just released a music video for the song Hurricanes, which closes her current album, Boarding Windows in Paradise. In fact it is the song which gave the album its name, describing how people living on the water exist in nearly ideal weather for months at a time… until a monster storm heads their way.

A thoughtful writer, Frazier describes how the concept came to her.

“The paradox presented in the last line of Hurricanes, the album’s closing song—’We just keep on living here, boarding windows every year in paradise’—that’s what pushed me to my current space. The realization that I can create my own paradise through daily maintenance, daily actions—and yes, if it’s paradise, if it’s innately perfect, why should I have to work at it? But that daily, deliberate initiative is a gift of choice.”

Hurricanes was written by Rebecca with Rorey Carroll and John Frazier. Rebecca plays guitar and sings the lead, supported by Sam Bush on mandolin, Stuart Duncan on fiddle, Josh Swift on reso-guitar, and Byron House on bass. Trey Hensley and Shelby Means add harmony vocals.

The music video finds Frazier near the shore, where she spent so much time in her youth, and which perfectly illustrates the theme of the song. The imagery, and the music, are lovely.

Have a look/listen.

Hurricanes, and the full Boarding Windows in Paradise album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.