Hurricane – new single from Kim Robins

Pinecastle Records has released a new single for Kim Robins, the lead-off track for her upcoming album with the label, Leave The Porch Light On.

It’s one called Hurricane – a perfect song for this time of year – written by Alan Johnson, and recorded with assistance from Duane Estep on mandolin, Clay Hess on guitar and banjo, Brennan Hess on bass, and Tim Crouch on fiddle. They give a punchy, mid-tempo bluegrass feel to this song about how a false-hearted lover can make you feel like you are living inside that titular storm.

Robins says that she was drawn to Hurricane right from the start.

“I loved the song from the first time I heard it and thought it would be a great addition to the project. I know many of us have been through what seems to be a hurricane the last several months, so you might find this song very relatable. I hope you all enjoy it.”

Kim knows of which she speaks, having lost both of her parents and her brother in the past year.

Have a listen…

Hurricane is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.