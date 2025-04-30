Hungry Heart from Tim O’Brien and Jan Fabricius

For their next album, Paper Flowers, Tim O’Brien and Jan Fabricius have teamed up with folk music legend Tom Paxton to co-write 12 new songs. The full project isn’t due until June, but a single will be available this week, just in time for Mother’s Day.

Hungry Heart reaches back to an earlier time, before modern communications technology allowed us to stay in such close proximity, at least in digital fashion.

Tim says that they offer this song as a gift to all mothers.

“Dedicated to hard working mothers everywhere, the new single, Hungry Heart, paints the picture of a family seated around the kitchen table, sharing a long-distance call from dad in the days long before speaker phones, let alone cell phones. You can almost see the curly cable stretching from the wall, as the receiver passes from mom to sister, and sister to brother. Conjuring the lonesome feeling of a father calling in from wherever he earns a living for his wife and children, the track features shared lead vocals and close harmony.”

Sung in duet, the track finds Tim on bouzouki and electric guitar, Jan on mandolin, Justin Moses on guitar, and Mike Bub on bass.

You can have a listen below.

Hungry Heart will release on Friday, May 2 on Howdy Skies Records, and will be offered from popular download and streaming services online.

The full Paper Flowers project is set to hit on June 6.