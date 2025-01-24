Huber Banjos introduces Russ Carson model

Huber Banjos has announced that Russ Carson, the crackerjack banjo player with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, is the latest endorser of the banjos, with the introduction of the new gold-plated Russ Carson Signature model Huber.

Russ joins Sammy Shelor and Ron Block as endorsing artists with their own signature model banjo.

It’s part of Huber’s Truetone series, incorporating the very latest in prewar replica components, including the latest iteration of the HR-30 tone ring, made no-hole style for Russ’s preference, along with a fat Engineered Rim. Carson wanted a maple banjo, so Steve Huber chose to use a wider AAAA-grade curly maple neck, with a sunburst maple resonator. The headstock is a double cut, with a Flying Eagle pattern, and Hearts & Flowers in the fingerboard.

Russ says that he loves the banjo, and is leaving it with Huber during SPBGMA so that others can check it out this weekend.

“I will be taking this banjo on the road very soon, but first you can check this beast out for yourself in the Huber Banjo suite in room 4094 at SPBGMA 2025. After that, be sure and come to a Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder show near you and hear the quality for yourself!”

The Huber Russ Carson model Truetone banjo will sell for $6,950. It’s not up yet on the Huber web site, but anyone interested in ordering one can contact them online.

In addition to picking with Ricky, Russ is the proprietor of the 81 Crowe YouTube and Instagram channels on social media, where he demonstrates tunes, techniques, and gear for his more than 26,000 subscribers. No doubt you’ll be seeing a test drive of his new Huber there soon!