How Many Kings video from Chosen Road with Emily Ann Roberts

For their 2024 Christmas single on Thoroughbred Records, bluegrass gospel stalwarts Chosen Road have chosen How Many Kings, a song written by Jason Germain and Marc Martel, and originally recorded by their band, downhere, in 2009.

Also featured on the track, and in their new music video, is country singer Emily Ann Roberts, who Chosen Road founder and guitarist Jonathan Buckner tells us had a hand in them deciding to record it.

“We’ve always loved How Many Kings—it’s one of our favorite newer Christmas songs, and one we’ve wanted to reimagine through a bluegrass and roots music lens for quite some time. The idea of bringing in a female vocalist for the studio version came naturally, and we couldn’t think of anyone better than Emily Ann Roberts. She’s an east Tennessee girl who knows a thing or two about bluegrass—it’s in her blood.

A couple of years ago, we toured with her on our annual Appalachian Christmas Tour, and we heard her include this song in her set. When we started working on the single, we asked if she’d join us, and she graciously obliged.

Emily Ann is an amazing talent with an even bigger heart, and we hope this song blesses so many this Christmas season.

Shooting the video at Starstruck Studios on Music Row in Nashville was an absolute blast, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

The performance video includes Emily Ann, and the members of Chosen Road, Buckner, Zachary Alvis, Bradley Parsons, Tyler Robertson, and Josh Hicks.

How Many Kings is a moving contemporary Christmas song, beautifully sung by Hicks and Roberts.

Have a look/listen…

How Many Kings is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

