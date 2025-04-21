How Did We Do It – Graham Sharp

It takes a certain amount of chutzpah to take a detour from a band that you helped found, and have played such a vital part of since its formation. Nevertheless, following the release of his first solo outing, Truer Picture in 2022, Graham Sharp decided it was time to follow a side junket of his own. As the band’s banjo player, chief songwriter, and a prominent vocalist, there may have been certain risks involved, but happily for the Rangers, they still carry on intact, while Sharp is offered occasional opportunity to pursue his own vision with a distinct demeanor all his own

Sharp states on his web site that the songs that occupy this solo sophomore set, How Did We Do It, are tracks that he’s had in his back pocket for some time, and yet never seemed right as far as his day job. As evidenced by even an initial listen, it’s evident that he was correct. It’s a mark of his confidence and clarity that he was able to bring the music to fruition.

To be sure, at least a couple of his bandmates are involved. The Steep’s multi-instrumentalist Michael Ashworth plays a significant role in the proceedings, contributing bass, box kit, dobro, and keys. The line-up is further expanded with Ryan Stigman on guitar and pedal steel, Lindsey Prueita and Casey Driessen on fiddles, Drew Matulich playing mandolin, Tommy Maher and Jerry Douglas contributing dobro, and the Studt Family Singers sharing their harmonies. Sharp wrote all the songs, with Seth Walker co-contributing the track titled, Steady Round Me.

Sharp was correct in assuming these particular tracks wouldn’t naturally align with the Steeps’ stylings, although it could be argued that the rollicking Behind the Scenes might find a fit within their repertoire. Generally though, Sharp opts for a more down-home, easy-going approach, one which finds the simple sway of Angels Don’t Sleep, the unassuming attitude filtered through Pretty Green Eyes, the unhurried rambling of Living Like Thieves, and the sprightly instrumental Silver Leaf Chapel providing an easy appeal overall. The solid strut and lithe picking that propels Watertown, as well as the sparkle and shine of the title track further affirm the casual caress. Other entries — A Good Year being a prime example — sound more matter of fact, a subtle contrast to the quiet and contemplative sounds of a song like Steady Around Me.

With his deep-throated, resonant vocals maintaining his signature sound, Sharp’s cool confidence is evident throughout. Even a single listen makes the question shared by the title an obvious no-brainer.