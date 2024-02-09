At 75 years of age, Larry Cordle is still stringing together hit after hit in bluegrass music, and after a quick listen, it seems certain that his latest, releasing today, will continue this trend.

This time it’s not a new song Cord has written, but a look back to 1983 and the Johnny Rodriguez cut of a Hugh Moffat song, How Do I Love Her So Much. Larry retained a bit of the original’s Tex-Mex flair while bringing it thoroughly into the bluegrass vein.

The story finds a heartbroken man stepping into a bar, and finding there the man who stole away his true love. After an earnest conversation he learns that the man at the bar has endured the same anguish as he has, with the reckless philanderer going on her merry way.

He says that one of his bandmates suggested the song, and it stuck.

“When picking songs for the new album, my longtime Lonesome Standard Time dobro player, Kim Gardner, mentioned to me that a band he had been in had been performing the song and he thought it would make a great bluegrass song. So, I decided to try it and I think it makes a fantastic bluegrass song. The players really outdid themselves I feel. I hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

The track crackles with the emotion this song brings. Check it out…

How Could I Love Her So Much from Larry Cordle is available today from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track from AirPlay Direct.