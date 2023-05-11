How Blue from Carson Peters & Iron Mountain

Billy Blue Records has a debut single from their most recents signees, Carson Peters & Iron Mountain.

Their version of How Blue answers the question that’s been on the mind of a great many bluegrass fans following Carson’s recent appearances on The Voice on NBC television. Yes, he’s recording true bluegrass music, the kind he grew up with, and loves the best.

Discovered as a fiddle prodigy, Peters played the Grand Ole Opry at only ten years old, and appeared on Steve Harvey’s Talented Kids show not long after. As he matured into a teen, Carson found a striking vocal talent as well, and has been touring with Iron Mountain since 2015, as school allowed. Now 19, and graduated from high school, the band is signed to Billy Blue and turning heads wherever they go.

How Blue is one that was written as a bluegrass song by John Moffatt, though the first cut was by Reba McEntire, which she took to #1 in 1984. Now Carson and company have brought it back home, and he credits a band mate with bringing it to the band.

“I wish I could take credit for this idea, but our bass player, Eric Marshall, brought it up while traveling to a show. We ran through it a couple times and landed on a key and tempo that we loved, and tried it out that very night! The crowd loved it, and they have shown their approval at every show since. It was a no-brainer to include this one on the new album!”

With Peters on fiddle and vocal, and Marshall on bass, Iron Mountain is completed by Jamie Peters on guitar, Ben Marshall on guitar, Austin Tate on mandolin, and James McDowell on banjo.

Check out the new single, which James kicks off with a snazzy Eddie Adcock-style break.

How Blue is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track from AirPlay Direct.

Carson Peters & Iron Mountain will be holding an album release concert this Saturday (May 13) at The Carter Fold in Hiltons, VA, playing music from their new Billy Blue record, Gotta Lotta Lonesome.