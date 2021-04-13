House of the Lord video from Caleb Bailey

Posted on by John Lawless

Virginia singer and songwriter Caleb Bailey has released a music video for one of the songs on his current album, Poplar & Pine.

It’s one he wrote and sings, an old time Gospel style waltz called The House of the Lord, about a small church building that has gone up for sale following the death of its pastor. Bailey is supported by Jason Barie on fiddle, Gaven Largent on reso-guitar, and Nick Goad on mandolin.

Caleb put together the video shoot himself, recruiting family and friends to play the roles on screen with David Fletcher handling the filming and editing. They did a fine job telling the story depicted in the song.

The House of the Lord is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today