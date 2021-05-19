House of Gold video from Larry Sparks

With a new album, Ministry In Song, expected on Friday from Larry Sparks, Rebel Records has released a music video of the first single for us to enjoy.

It’s Larry’s take on the Hank Williams classic, House of Gold, delivered with the inimitable Sparks baritone, arranged quite simply with only Larry’s guitar and a bass providing accompaniment. John Rigsby adds harmonica as well.

We have had Larry Sparks in bluegrass for so long that we might be tempted to think of him as a permanent feature in our lives. So much remarkable music has been played and sung, from his time with the Stanley Brothers in the 1960s, and a memorable stint with Ralph Stanley following Carter’s passing, to a 50 year career as a solo artist and bandleader, and Sparks just goes on and on. He’s been celebrated by singers and music personalities throughout bluegrass and country over and over again, and he will be out there again this summer at festivals and shows, just like he has been for five decades and counting.

But we mustn’t take his gifts for granted, or miss any of the music he releases. All of it is golden and worthy of our attention.

Ministry In Song is set for release this Friday, May 21 on Rebel Records. Pre-orders are available online for the popular download and streaming services. CDs can be ordered directly from the Larry Sparks web site.